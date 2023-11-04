Ohio native fish declared extinct

13abc Marketplace
Ohio native fish Scioto madtom declared extinct(Source: Ohio Department of Natural Resources)
By Noelle Haynes
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently declared an Ohio native fish extinct, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Scioto Madtom was a small and nocturnal species of catfish found in Big Darby Creek outside of Columbus.

The Fish and Wildlife Service also removed the Scioto madtom from the federal Endangered Species list.

The last known siting of the fish was in 1957, according to the release.

The Scioto madtom was one of the first species on Ohio’s Endangered Species list in 1974 and received federal protection in 1975.

The Scioto madtom was native to Ohio.

