Toledo Police Department welcomes new graduates, but still looking for people to join force

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo and Sylvania Police Departments are filling their ranks. On Friday, 29 police officers were awarded their badges at the 70th Police Academy Class Graduation; 27 police officers swore into the Toledo Police Department, and two swore into the Sylvania Police Department.

Despite new graduates coming in, TPD says it’s been hard to find people to join the ranks.

Public Information Officer Prince Flores said any person, whether they are local or from out of state, will help the force.

“We’ll take anybody at this point,” Flores said. “We’re trying to find everybody that we can to come and do this job for the city the best way that we can.”

Deja Waldon graduated as a member of the 70th class.

“I just remember the first day of the academy like it was yesterday,” Waldon said.

It took seven months of training in order for her to walk across the stage and receive her badge.

“I feel like this is my calling and I’m glad I was one of the 29 people to be in the 70th class,” Waldon said.

Waldon is from Toledo, and her father is an officer with TPD. He awarded Waldon her badge.

She said it was a difficult road and not all the people who started with her made it to graduation.

“I’m the only Black female in my class,” Waldon said. “There was more that did not make it along the way, but there’s only five females in total and I feel like there should be more, there’s nothing to be afraid of, we need more women in this field.”

TPD officials could not give full demographics for the new recruits this year, but male recruits accounted for over 75% of the graduating class.

TPD has sought to increase diversity in their ranks, but Toledo officials say their focus is finding people who want to be police officers in the first place.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke at the graduation ceremony, saying there was money in the city budget for 50 new recruits, but it is difficult to find people who want to take on the job.

Waldon said after graduating college with a degree in criminal justice, she was not sure what path she would take. She said that police officers are under a close watch in the public, something Kapszukiewicz underscored in his speech, and while she agrees with some of the scrutiny, ultimately, she is proud to become an officer with TPD.

“I’m glad that I’m here after seven months and this was like the best experience ever,” Waldon said.

Prince said the TPD recruiting unit has been working hard to look for new officers. He said TPD has been recruiting on social media and reaching out to local colleges in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan.

