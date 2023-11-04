13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo renters warning community of property managemnt company ‘12B Residential’

A Toledo renter with a broken furnace cannot get in touch with her property owners. It is a business called 12B Residential. It turns out, she is not the only one.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a story we first brought you Thursday night. A Toledo renter with a broken furnace cannot get in touch with her property owners. It is a business called 12B Residential. It turns out, she is not the only one having issues with the company.

Toledo renter Ashley Hopkins has been left with a broken furnace for several days, and when she contacts the property management service out of Reno, NV to fix it, she gets no answer.

After Hopkins’s story aired, several calls and emails came into the newsroom about people here in Toledo having issues with the same company.

All mentioning something similar, a problem arises and no one from 12B can be reached.

The issue with trying to look into companies like 12B Residential is they obtain the correct legal licenses to do business, but can hide under piles of paperwork, and limited liability company names. This makes it nearly impossible to track down contact information.

Toledo renter Ryan Wingo says he also experienced issues with the company, firsthand.

“Our breakers were constantly flipping, our over range wasn’t wired up, it’s just for show, there’s no exhaust fan in there,” said Wingo. “It makes me sick that they’re allowed to get over on the people like you did an article about that I read.”

We also reached out to the city of Toledo about 12B Residential.

A spokesperson there tells us they are unaware of any issues with the company, but the Director of Code Compliance did reach out to Hopkins.

This city spokesperson says if other tenants are having issues, they are encouraged to reach out to the Toledo Clerk of Courts.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were taken to the hospital Friday after a multi-car accident on northbound I-75 in...
Seven people injured in three-car accident on northbound I-75
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling...
Auto workers, Stellantis reach tentative contract deal that follows model set by Ford

Latest News

Toledo Police Academy graduation held Friday.
Toledo Police Department welcomes new graduates, but still looking for people to join force
he Toledo and Sylvania Police Departments are filling their ranks. On Friday, 29 police...
Toledo Police Academy Graduation
It is a business called 12B Residential. It turns out, she is not the only one having issues...
Toledo renters warning community of company 12B Residential
Saturday has a little bit of everything - morning showers, clouds, but then the return of the...
11/4: Erin's Saturday Forecast