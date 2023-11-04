Toledo renters warning community of property managemnt company ‘12B Residential’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It is a story we first brought you Thursday night. A Toledo renter with a broken furnace cannot get in touch with her property owners. It is a business called 12B Residential. It turns out, she is not the only one having issues with the company.

Toledo renter Ashley Hopkins has been left with a broken furnace for several days, and when she contacts the property management service out of Reno, NV to fix it, she gets no answer.

After Hopkins’s story aired, several calls and emails came into the newsroom about people here in Toledo having issues with the same company.

All mentioning something similar, a problem arises and no one from 12B can be reached.

The issue with trying to look into companies like 12B Residential is they obtain the correct legal licenses to do business, but can hide under piles of paperwork, and limited liability company names. This makes it nearly impossible to track down contact information.

Toledo renter Ryan Wingo says he also experienced issues with the company, firsthand.

“Our breakers were constantly flipping, our over range wasn’t wired up, it’s just for show, there’s no exhaust fan in there,” said Wingo. “It makes me sick that they’re allowed to get over on the people like you did an article about that I read.”

We also reached out to the city of Toledo about 12B Residential.

A spokesperson there tells us they are unaware of any issues with the company, but the Director of Code Compliance did reach out to Hopkins.

This city spokesperson says if other tenants are having issues, they are encouraged to reach out to the Toledo Clerk of Courts.

