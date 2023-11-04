13abc Marketplace
Victims in deadly Ohio plane crash identified

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday identified the two victims of Tuesday’s plane crash in Marion County.

Troopers say it happened around 11:30 a.m. in a bean field in Pleasant Township about 9-miles from the Marion Municipal Airport.

Troopers identified the victims as 71-year-old Hal Durbin, of Findlay, and 70-year-old William David, of Bowling Green.

The plane, a single-engine Piper Cherokee Six sustained major damage, according to OSHP.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

