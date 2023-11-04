13abc Marketplace
WWII veteran receives hundreds of birthday cards for his 103rd birthday

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - At nearly 103 years old, a World War II veteran is still going strong.

Ed Hendrickson is days away from his 103rd birthday and people from around the country are helping him celebrate.

One of Hendrickson’s fellow veterans put out a call online asking for birthday cards. And that call has been answered, as he has already received hundreds of well wishes ahead of his birthday.

“I never knew I had so many friends. It’s kind of exciting, truthfully,” Hendrickson said. “They’re all nice. They’re complimentary, wishing me well, and personal. I like that.”

Hendrickson said keeping moving and having a positive outlook has been keys to his longevity.

“I get myself out. I go for a walk or do a few exercises,” he said. “It’s just enough to keep me moving.”

And physical activity isn’t the only thing keeping his spirits high these days thanks to the birthday well wishes.

Ahead of Veterans Day and Hendrickson’s birthday on Nov. 14 the cards keep coming in, and he is grateful to everyone who has dropped him a note so far.

“I appreciate that they have thought of me. And they have said so many nice things about me and veterans,” he said.

