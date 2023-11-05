11/5: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

After a pleasant first weekend of November, things are about to get gusty. Watch for southwest winds up to 40mph Monday (and highs in the mid-60s), as light scattered showers roll in late. Election Day will be calmer with partly sunny skies, then more rain arrives Wednesday PM and continues overnight. Highs will keep on a slow cooling trend to the upper-40s leading up to next weekend.

