11/5: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Peaceful Sunday; windy start to the work week
Expect patchy morning fog today, but with plenty of sunshine, we look forward to a pleasant and peaceful day.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine in the forecast for today - perfect for any weekend plans. Highs today hit the upper-50s once again, and some clouds do carry through later in the evening. Overnight into Monday, expect a chilly start to the work week with clouds and temperatures in the low-40s. Monday will be quite windy with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon, and if you are in SE Michigan or along the lakeshore, expect the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. The real action doesn’t arrive until Wednesday, where showers carry through into Thursday. Temperatures are much cooler on the other side of the mid-week showers as the day-time highs struggle to touch the 50s.

