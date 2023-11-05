13abc Marketplace
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lingerie store in Old Town was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.

According to the owner of Curvaceous Lingerie on Saturday at around noon, a deer charged into the store from across the street, breaking through the glass door, and began to skid and slide around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store.

People in the store opened the door and the deer eventually ran outside. A customer did call 911, meanwhile, no one was hurt.

The store was closed for the day.

