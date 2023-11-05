13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal

(MGN)
By Riley Connell
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW President Shawn Fain and Vice President Mike Booth have disclosed the details of what they’re calling one of the most valuable contract deals in recent UAW history.

General Motors is the last of the auto industry big three to enter a tentative agreement with autoworkers. Before individual employees vote on the deal, Fain and Booth laid out its details in a livestream on Saturday, urging workers to take the offer into careful consideration.

“Sit down and read it. Talk to your coworkers,” Fain said. “Talk to your families, and let’s move forward together.”

Booth said the current contract is worth four times more than the UAW’s previous contract with General Motors, which was signed in 2019, after an earlier strike that lasted 40 days. He and Fain attribute the “historic contract” to the UAW’s stand-up strike method.

If the deal is signed, key wins for General Motors workers include a 25% wage increase over the course of the four-year contract, with an immediate 11% raise upon signing. Workers were also able to bargain for the return of the Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, which Fain said protects and advances wages with inflation.

For temporary employees working full time hours, they would be made permanent employees after 90 days on the job, a change that Fain said is designed to prevent auto corporations from hiring temp workers without paying them the full range of wages and benefits allotted to General Motors employees.

Employees returned to work at General Motors plants across the U.S. this week, but whether they stay there, depends on their vote.

“If we agree on the terms of the tentative agreement, then we stay at work,” said Local 602 President Mike Huerta, after initial news of the tentative deal spread. “If we don’t, then we go back to the negotiating table.”

While some experts have predicted an increase in the cost of vehicles as a result of the new automaker contracts, Fain and Booth pushed back, saying vehicle prices are, and always have been, in the hands of automakers. A more detailed outline of the tentative deal between General Motors and the UAW has been made available on the UAW’s website.

You can watch Saturday’s livestream in full here: UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
What to expect for school levies on November ballot
The Lucas County Commissioners joined Sheriff Mike Navarre and project partners on Monday to...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lucas Co. pre-trial detention center
11/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A local doctor returned this weekend from a medical trip to Ukraine where they were working to...
Local doctor returns from medical mission trip to Ukraine
Ohioans will head to the polls tomorrow to weigh in on the Reproduction Rights Constitutional...
13 Action News Big Story: 2023 General Election