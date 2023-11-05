13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say

Officers say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department arrested a man for allegedly using watermelon in an attempt to lure a child into his vehicle at a bus stop in Toledo.

40-year-old Tomy Diaz was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center Friday on an outstanding warrant. Officers say the incident occurred back in September at the bus stop near Bancroft and Alvin Street.

The officers say Diaz waited at the location with the intent to take the child without the mother’s permission. They say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.

Diaz is facing a charge of Criminal Child Enticement - a first-degree misdemeanor - as well as two other charges of criminal damaging and aggravated menacing in connection to an unrelated incident. He is set to appear in court Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
UAW strikers step off the picket line at Toledo Jeep Plant
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Officers say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say - clipped version
Rossford's Fire Department said it has positions to fill and it wants to fill them as quickly...
Rossford firefighters low on staffing, want to change towards full-time model
The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday identified the two victims of Tuesday’s plane crash...
Two killed in Marion plane crash
11-year old dead and five others injured from shooting in Cincinnati
11-year old dead and five others injured in shooting in Cincinatti