Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department arrested a man for allegedly using watermelon in an attempt to lure a child into his vehicle at a bus stop in Toledo.

40-year-old Tomy Diaz was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Corrections Center Friday on an outstanding warrant. Officers say the incident occurred back in September at the bus stop near Bancroft and Alvin Street.

The officers say Diaz waited at the location with the intent to take the child without the mother’s permission. They say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.

Diaz is facing a charge of Criminal Child Enticement - a first-degree misdemeanor - as well as two other charges of criminal damaging and aggravated menacing in connection to an unrelated incident. He is set to appear in court Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.