Monroe County power outages and traffic issues expected at Lewis and Smith intersection

MONROE, MI (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sherriff’s Department (MCSD) says that power restoration and traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be completed over the next couple of days.

Officials say that a single-vehicle car accident left damage to an electrical power pole Saturday morning. The lights at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Smith Road are currently not working.

Power restoration in the area has been scheduled, but MCSD says that it may be several days before the repairs will be fully completed and go into effect.

MCSD says that there have been temporary traffic control signs placed in the area, and ask motorists to slow down and avoid the area if possible. Officials say that traffic is congested and slow moving.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.