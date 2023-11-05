13abc Marketplace
Monroe County power outages and traffic issues expected at Lewis and Smith intersection

Crash causes traffic delay.
Crash causes traffic delay.(MGN)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, MI (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sherriff’s Department (MCSD) says that power restoration and traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be completed over the next couple of days.

Officials say that a single-vehicle car accident left damage to an electrical power pole Saturday morning. The lights at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Smith Road are currently not working.

Power restoration in the area has been scheduled, but MCSD says that it may be several days before the repairs will be fully completed and go into effect.

MCSD says that there have been temporary traffic control signs placed in the area, and ask motorists to slow down and avoid the area if possible. Officials say that traffic is congested and slow moving.

