Police investigating report of severed finger in Tiffin

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Tiffin are investigating after residents discovered a possible severed finger Sunday morning.

According to a report from the Tiffin Police Department, a woman called police around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning and said her cat brought a severed human finger to her porch in the 2600 block of State Route 18.

Police checked with several area emergency rooms to see if there were any patients that could be related to the incident but there were no traumatic event reports, according to TPD. They did not find anything in a search of the surrounding area.

TPD officials took it to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for examination. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

Officers say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say
