13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Putnam County train crash leaves man with minor injuries

train
train(MGN)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Piqua man, 52, was left with minor injuries after a train crash in Palmer Township.

Officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say that the man was operating a large semi-truck with a gas tanker attached. OSHP says that he failed to maintain an assured distance before striking down a railroad crossing gate and a railcar moving eastbound.

Officials say that the gas tanker attached to the truck remained in tact and there was no spillage. There were no reported injuries from the railroad employees, but the man was taken from the scene to the hospital before being treated and released for minor injuries according to OSHP.

Officials say that the railroad crossing warning lights were working properly before the crash. The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol and drug impairments were not a factor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
UAW strikers step off the picket line at Toledo Jeep Plant
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Officers say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say
Officers say he tried to use watermelon as a way to lure the child into his vehicle.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to lure child from Toledo bus stop, police say
Rossford's Fire Department said it has positions to fill and it wants to fill them as quickly...
Rossford firefighters low on staffing, want to change towards full-time model
The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday identified the two victims of Tuesday’s plane crash...
Two killed in Marion plane crash