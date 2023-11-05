Putnam County train crash leaves man with minor injuries

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Piqua man, 52, was left with minor injuries after a train crash in Palmer Township.

Officials from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say that the man was operating a large semi-truck with a gas tanker attached. OSHP says that he failed to maintain an assured distance before striking down a railroad crossing gate and a railcar moving eastbound.

Officials say that the gas tanker attached to the truck remained in tact and there was no spillage. There were no reported injuries from the railroad employees, but the man was taken from the scene to the hospital before being treated and released for minor injuries according to OSHP.

Officials say that the railroad crossing warning lights were working properly before the crash. The accident remains under investigation, but alcohol and drug impairments were not a factor.

