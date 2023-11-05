13abc Marketplace
Rossford firefighters low on staffing, want to change towards full-time model

Rossford Fire Department is low on staff and currently relying on volunteers, looking toward a full-time model in the future.
By Alivia Hartpence and Lily Lowndes
Nov. 5, 2023
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford Firefighters are currently relying on a volunteer part-time method, that Firefighters say has to change.

Officials with Rossford Fire Department (RFD) say when there isn’t staff on hand, they rely on neighboring communities like Perrysburg, Northwood, and Lake Township.

“When someone calls 911, time is of the essence and when we have to rely on other people to respond, that’s not getting met,” says Chris Segura a Rossford Firefighter Lieutenant.

Firefighters from Rossford also say that they currently don’t have enough people to fill a shift, and sometimes don’t have people working at all.

Rossford’s mayor, Neil MacKinnon III agrees that shifting towards a full-time scheduling model is needed moving forward.

MacKinnon says that he has been teaming with neighboring fire departments to conduct studies, and plans to provide 2-3 options for the department at the beginning of next year. He also stated that the plans are still being hashed out.

“Any time that you experience the success and the growth that Rossford has seen over the past two years, then there’s going to be some growing pains,” MacKinnon says.

Segura says that he hopes the mayor will be transparent throughout the process, and looks forward to have a full-time staff.

“The volunteer part-time thing is a dying breed. Going full time is our only option,” says Segura.

