13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri of Kenya takes women’s title

The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of...
The women's elite runners begin their run across the Verrazzano-Narrrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race on Sunday while Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title.

Tola finished in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the 2:05.06 set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemel Yimer when the pair were heading towards the Bronx at mile 20. By the time he headed back into Manhattan a mile later he was up by 19 seconds and chasing Mutai’s mark.

While the men’s race was well decided before the last few miles, the women’s race came down to the stretch. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead. Obiri made a move as the trio headed back into Central Park for the final half-mile and finished in 2:27.23. Gidey finished second, 6 seconds behind.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a non-suspicious death reported Tuesday morning at a property on...
Body found in vehicle officials pulled from pond in Findlay
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
The UAW called on UAW Local 12, Toledo's Jeep workers, to be among the first to go on strike...
UAW strikers step off the picket line at Toledo Jeep Plant
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Warplanes strike Gaza refugee camp as Israel rejects US push for a pause in fighting
The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Saturday identified the two victims of Tuesday’s plane crash...
Two killed in Marion plane crash
11-year old dead and five others injured from shooting in Cincinnati
11-year old dead and five others injured in shooting in Cincinatti
Rossford Fire Department is low on staff and currently relying on volunteers, looking toward a...
Rossford Fire Department staffing