11/6: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Wind gusts kick up to 40 mph this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-60s. Partly cloudy skies transition into mostly cloudy with the chance for some afternoon showers, especially in northern areas, but it won’t amount to much, and it won’t jeopardize your evening plans. Election Day looks quite and partly sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Showers are likely Wednesday, and on the other side of them, temperatures return to below average in the 40s.

