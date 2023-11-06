BGSU, UToledo partner for Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo are teaming up to support student scholarships, athletics, essential programs and more with the Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge from Nov. 6-14.

The friendly competition kicks off Monday at BattleofI75.org where alumni, friends and supporters can give a minimum of $5 to be counted as a donor and make a positive impact on students and programs at either BGSU or UToledo. The challenge wraps up at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, hours before the match-up between the Falcons and Rockets in Bowling Green.

The university with the most donor participation – not dollars raised – will claim victory and bragging rights.

“The friendly rivalry between Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo has been a longtime tradition for our alumni and supporters,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “The Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge is a fun way to engage in the competition and show school pride while ultimately supporting our students through scholarships and other initiatives for the student experience. This is truly a rivalry for good, and we are so grateful to those who continue to generously support our students.”

“One of the primary ways universities improve the world we share is by educating and preparing the leaders of tomorrow. All of you can help,” UToledo President Gregory Postel said. “This year we have added a fun and exciting way for our alumni and fans to support our missions with the Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge connected to our spirited rivalry between UToledo and BGSU. I look forward to Team Toledo supporting our Rockets in this inaugural challenge.”

Game day tickets for the Battle of I-75 are still available and may be purchased online at BGSUFalcons.com. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

