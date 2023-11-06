13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

BGSU, UToledo partner for Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge

BGSU/UToledo Battle of I-75
BGSU/UToledo Battle of I-75(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo are teaming up to support student scholarships, athletics, essential programs and more with the Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge from Nov. 6-14.

The friendly competition kicks off Monday at BattleofI75.org where alumni, friends and supporters can give a minimum of $5 to be counted as a donor and make a positive impact on students and programs at either BGSU or UToledo. The challenge wraps up at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, hours before the match-up between the Falcons and Rockets in Bowling Green.

The university with the most donor participation – not dollars raised – will claim victory and bragging rights.

“The friendly rivalry between Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo has been a longtime tradition for our alumni and supporters,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “The Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge is a fun way to engage in the competition and show school pride while ultimately supporting our students through scholarships and other initiatives for the student experience. This is truly a rivalry for good, and we are so grateful to those who continue to generously support our students.”

“One of the primary ways universities improve the world we share is by educating and preparing the leaders of tomorrow. All of you can help,” UToledo President Gregory Postel said. “This year we have added a fun and exciting way for our alumni and fans to support our missions with the Battle of I-75 Giving Challenge connected to our spirited rivalry between UToledo and BGSU. I look forward to Team Toledo supporting our Rockets in this inaugural challenge.”

Game day tickets for the Battle of I-75 are still available and may be purchased online at BGSUFalcons.com. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

Sailes Jr. was indicted on an aggravated robbery charge.
Man accused of robbing Target employee at gunpoint pleads not guilty
On Nov. 4 around 11:26 p.m., Antonio French, 34, entered the Stop & Go on West Alexis Road and...
TPD: Man arrested for aggravated robbery at Stop & Go
Winds are cranking up to 40 mph gusts with some isolated showers likely for northern counties.
11/6: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
Toledo boxer ‘Big Baby’ Anderson arrested for OVI
Toledo boxer ‘Big Baby’ Anderson arrested for OVI