Car found in Ottawa River, police searching for driver

The car was located in the river right next to a park trail in Sylvania.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a driver after a car was found in the Ottawa River in Sylvania Monday morning.

The car was located in the river right next to a park trail in Sylvania, according to police at the scene. Officials did not release a lot of information but they did say they are currently searching for the driver of the vehicle.

