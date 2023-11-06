Car found in Ottawa River, police searching for driver

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are looking for a driver after a car was found in the Ottawa River in Sylvania Monday morning.

The car was located in the river right next to a park trail in Sylvania, according to police at the scene. Officials did not release a lot of information but they did say they are currently searching for the driver of the vehicle.

