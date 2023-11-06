Fatal House fire in Hicksville kills one, officials say

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead following a house fire in Hicksville Monday morning.

The Hicksville Fire Department says on Nov. 6 at 9:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Breiniger Road for a house fire. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from a one-story house.

According to HFD, after firefighters entered the house, they found one victim who was immediately transported to an area hospital and was declared dead. The victim’s identity will not be released until the family has been notified.

The state fire marshal’s office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire. As of 1 p.m., fire crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots and assisting with the investigation.

HFD said Sherwood, Edgerton, Antwerp and Crane Twp. fire departments assisted.

