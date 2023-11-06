13abc Marketplace
Former Michigan congressman Peter Meijer announces bid for U.S. Senate

(source: U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Congressman Peter Meijer announced he is joining Michigan’s U.S. Senate race.

Meijer announced Monday morning he is running in the Republican primary as he hopes to replace retiring Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Meijer, a Grand Rapids native, served as the representative for Michigan’s 3rd congressional district from 2021 to 2023.

He is running against six other Republican candidates—former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, Michael Hoover, Sherry O’Donnell, Mike Rogers, State Board of Education member Nicki Snyder and Alexandria Taylor.

