13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Hootie & the Blowfish announce summer tour for 2024

Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.
Hootie & the Blowfish have announced a summer tour for 2024.(U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug | U.S. Air Force / Mysti Cabasug)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hootie & the Blowfish will hit the road next summer for a North American tour that will hit 43 cities across the continent.

The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour kicks off in Dallas on May 30 and will run through Sept. 28 at West Palm Beach.

This will be the first full tour for the band since 2019. The Grammy award-winning band will be supported by Collective Soul and Edwin McCain.

Tickets will be available for sale starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Hootie & the Blowfish website.

Subscribers to the Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter will get earlier access that will start Tuesday at noon local time and end Thursday at 10 p.m.

Different VIP packages will also be available for fans to purchase. More information on those can be found at VIP Nation’s website.

The full list of tour dates can be found here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

FILE - Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the...
Fortnite maker challenges Google’s ability to take a cut of in-app purchases
A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate...
Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Abortion debate has dominated this election year. Here are Tuesday’s races to watch
The car was located in the river right next to a park trail in Sylvania.
Car found in Ottawa River, police searching for driver
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Trump lashes out from the witness stand at judge, NY attorney general as he testifies in fraud trial