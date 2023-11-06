Local doctor returns from medical mission trip to Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local doctor returned this weekend from a medical trip to Ukraine where they were working to provide aid to the people who need it most.

Doctor Richard Paat and his team just got back to the states from their fifth mission to Ukraine and he discussed with 13 Action News what his time there was like.

“We go into Ukraine itself, we’re about two hours into the border,” Dr. Paat, an internal medicine doctor with Mercy Health St. Luke’s Hospital said.

They were there to provide medical care to the people who are trapped in the country.

“Our organization’s brought in about over a half-million dollars worth of medications, supplied and treatment to the patients. We treated almost 1,500 patients over there over five missions,” Dr. Paat said.

Dr. Paat said he sees every patient as their own unique story.

“One has been captured by Ukraine for three months and was a prisoner of war and the ordeal that he had to go through, he literally said that he wanted to die because of the beatings that he went through,” Dr. Paat said.

Dr. Paat said they are not done yet, he has three more medical missions scheduled in 2024.

“We will be in Guatemala in January and then Honduras in April and in the Philippines in July, Dr. Paat said.

To see journal entries from the group’s time in Ukraine, click here.

