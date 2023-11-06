Look what the cat dragged in… a fake finger

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Billy-Bob, the family farm cat, made an unpleasant find in a farm field that sits behind a home in the 2600 block of East State Route 18 just east of Tiffin.

The homeowner, who did not want to go on camera told 13 Action News that it looked 100% like a finger and was severed between the second and third knuckle.

“I guess you’ll never know where a finger will end up,” Johnny Reino said.

Reino, who was born and raised in Tiffin, said news of the cat finding a finger spread fast through the community.

“This may be one of the more bizarre stories I’ve heard around this area,” Reino said.

The homeowner told 13 Action News that after the cat made the discovery, he contacted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies checked with several area emergency rooms to see if there were any patients that could be related to the incident but there were no traumatic event reports, according to county officials. They did not find anything in a search of the surrounding area. Officials took what the cat found to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for examination.

Marisa Stephens, who manages social media for downtown Tiffin, says the cat’s finding, kept things interesting.

“I think everyone’s just anxiously waiting to see what it is, who it belongs to and really the story behind it, because you usually just don’t find fingers laying around, especially to have an animal come up and bring it to you,” Stephens said. “Then also to make sure that everyone that’s involved is ok and safe as well.”

Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer, with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Monday afternoon stating that what the cat found was not human remains.

“The item that was recovered from the property was conclusively not human remains,” Chief Boyer said.

