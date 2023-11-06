13abc Marketplace
November 6th Weather Forecast

Warm & Windy Today, Chance Of Rain North
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy today with a high in the low to middle 60s. There is a chance for a shower this afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in our northern counties. Winds could gust up to 35 mph this afternoon. Election Day looks calm with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Light rain is possible on Wednesday with a high near 50. Rain is likely Wednesday night. Thursday will bring decreasing clouds with a high in the middle 50s. Friday through Sunday is expected to be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

