November 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy today with a high in the low to middle 60s. There is a chance for a shower this afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in our northern counties. Winds could gust up to 35 mph this afternoon. Election Day looks calm with a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Light rain is possible on Wednesday with a high near 50. Rain is likely Wednesday night. Thursday will bring decreasing clouds with a high in the middle 50s. Friday through Sunday is expected to be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.