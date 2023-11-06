13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Nuestra Gente to hold Thanksgiving food drives

The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nuestra Gente is holding two Thanksgiving food drives this month.

The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say donations can be dropped off at the Nuestra Gente Community Center located at 1411 Broadway Street in Toledo.

Nuestra Gente says it is collecting the following donations:

  • Turkey
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Green beans
  • Carrots
  • Turkey Gravy
  • Pie
  • Jam or Jelly
  • Stuffing
  • Diet fruit
  • Juices
  • Mac & Cheese
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Corn

For more information, call 567-702-0040 or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

A woman called police Sunday morning and said her cat brought a severed human finger to her...
Item thought to be severed finger is not human remains, officials say
Court records show charges were dropped against a man police accused of trying to lure a child...
Case dismissed against man arrested on Criminal Child Enticement charge
Ohio Issue 2 - Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Ohio will vote on marijuana legalization. Advocates say there’s a lot at stake
On Nov. 6 at 9:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 11000 block of Breiniger Road for a house...
Fatal House fire in Hicksville kills one, officials say