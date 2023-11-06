Nuestra Gente to hold Thanksgiving food drives
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nuestra Gente is holding two Thanksgiving food drives this month.
The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say donations can be dropped off at the Nuestra Gente Community Center located at 1411 Broadway Street in Toledo.
Nuestra Gente says it is collecting the following donations:
- Turkey
- Mashed potatoes
- Green beans
- Carrots
- Turkey Gravy
- Pie
- Jam or Jelly
- Stuffing
- Diet fruit
- Juices
- Mac & Cheese
- Cranberry sauce
- Corn
For more information, call 567-702-0040 or click here.
