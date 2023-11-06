Nuestra Gente to hold Thanksgiving food drives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nuestra Gente is holding two Thanksgiving food drives this month.

The food drives will take place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Organizers say donations can be dropped off at the Nuestra Gente Community Center located at 1411 Broadway Street in Toledo.

Nuestra Gente says it is collecting the following donations:

Turkey

Mashed potatoes

Green beans

Carrots

Turkey Gravy

Pie

Jam or Jelly

Stuffing

Diet fruit

Juices

Mac & Cheese

Cranberry sauce

Corn

For more information, call 567-702-0040 or click here.

