13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Oldest black hole discovered dating back to 470 million years after the Big Bang

FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years...
FILE - Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years after the Big Bang.(NASA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have discovered the oldest black hole yet, formed a mere 470 million years after the Big Bang.

The findings, published Monday, confirm what until now were theories that supermassive black holes existed at the dawn of the universe. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory teamed up to make the observations.

Given the universe is 13.7 billion years old, that puts the age of this black hole at 13.2 billion years.

Even more astounding to scientists, this black hole is a whopper — 10 times bigger than the black hole in our own Milky Way.

It’s believed to weigh anywhere from 10% to 100% the mass of all the stars in its galaxies. That is nowhere near the miniscule ratio of the black holes in our Milky Way and other nearby galaxies, scientists said.

“It’s just really early on in the universe to be such a behemoth,” said Yale University’s Priyamvada Natarajan, who took part in the study published in Nature Astronomy.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

Tracking who gets the rain & who misses out today
Tracking who gets the rain & who misses out today
Tracking who gets the rain & who misses out today
Tracking who gets the rain & who misses out today
Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud