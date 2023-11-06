Renter’s items trapped in apartment for nine months with no answers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gino Difranco moved out of his apartment in Toledo nine months ago, but he said it wasn’t by choice.

According to Difranco, an SUV drove into the bottom part of the property in February. He said hasn’t entered the building since, even though he said all of his property is trapped inside.

“I’m trying to be patient, but you know it’s kind of patient to be when your whole life’s in that house,” Difranco said.

He said he and his wife lived on the top floor of a house on Gradolph St. in Toledo for nearly two years, until the SUV crashed into the side of the building, decimating the staircase, preventing him from reaching the top unit.

“My stuff’s been in there for nine months and I have no way to get it out,” Difranco said.

Difranco said firefighters told him that it was unsafe to try to get up to his old apartment and retrieve his items.

He said he’s been trying to contact KRCH Realty, a real estate company connected to the property, but they haven’t answered his calls in over seven months.

“The real estate company that was in charge just disappeared, disconnected their phone numbers. I paid rent for that month and they never gave it back to me or anything,” Difranco said.

When you call KRCH Realty’s phone number, it says the number has been disconnected. Heading to its website leads to an empty page.

Difranco said he doesn’t know what to do.

“Month after month, and nothing’s done,” Difranco said.

According to Toledo property records, the three-unit house is owned by Royal Court Apartments. Legal filings show that a contact from the company shares the same number as the company 12B Residential.

13Action News spoke to several renters in the area who say 12B Residential hasn’t been answering their concerns about their properties.

Difranco said he feels like he’s a part of that group.

13Action News reached out to KRCH Realty and 12B Residential several times, with no response.

Difranco hopes he can get his property back.

