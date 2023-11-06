Rossford Fire Department staff says volunteer model creates staffing problems

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of Rossford and firefighters at the Rossford Fire Department say that it is time to transition to a full-time model for its fire department staff.

Firefighters like Chris Segura say the days where people can be on-call out of the station are gone. He says the Rossford Fire Department needs a dedicated full-time staff to better meet the needs of community members and the people that work at the station.

“The volunteer part-time thing is a dying breed,” Segura, who works at the Rossford Fire Department, said.

He said that moving away from the volunteer model is “the only option,” as staff are leaving the department or not able to pick up shifts in addition to working their other full-time jobs.

“Right now it’s hit or miss,” Segura said. “Right now we might have one person on shift, we might have no people on shift.”

The mayor of Rossford said he is looking into ways to adopt a full-time model for the fire department, as the community’s needs have grown.

“Anytime you experience the success and the growth that Rossford has seen over the past few years, there’s going to be some growing pains,” said Mayor Niel MacKinnon III.

Mayor MacKinnon III said he commissioned a study and said at the beginning of the new year, he will present two or three options for the fire department going full-time.

The mayor said he found out on Friday that shifts were not covered for the weekend. He said the fire department said they filled most of the shifts and would work to fill the rest. He said he did not receive an update, so he assumed those time slots were covered.

When there aren’t staff on hand in Rossford, the fire department relies neighboring communities like Northwood, Perrysburg and Lake Township to answer calls.

Segura said he thinks this model is not time efficient.

“When someone calls 911, time is of the essence and when we have to rely on other people to respond that’s not being met,” Segura said.

Segura said that going full-time will allow the Rossford Fire Department to retain staff members and fill more shifts.

“People are leaving,” Segura said. “They can’t just hang in there forever. We want help, we need help, and we want to be able to do our job to the best of our ability, but if we don’t have the people to do it we can’t.”

Segura said he looks forward to the department having full-time staff and hopes Mayor MacKinnon III will be transparent with the fire department and city council about plans to adopt a new model.

