Toledo boxer ‘Big Baby’ Anderson arrested for OVI

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo boxer Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson was arrested for OVI early Monday morning.

A little after 1 a.m., Oregon Police pulled over Anderson’s 2023 Dodge Charger for allegedly going 55 m.p.h. in a 40 m.p.h. zone.

The arresting officer said he could smell burnt marijuana in the car, as well as alcohol on Anderson’s breath. In the police report, he also noted an opened bottle of Don Julio in the car.

A firearm would be found in the glove box as well.

Anderson faces charges of Operating a Moving Vehicle Under The Influence and Improper Handling of a Firearm.

