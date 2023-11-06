TPD: Man arrested for aggravated robbery at Stop & Go

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after allegedly robbing a gas station in Toledo Saturday night.

Toledo Police say on Nov. 4 around 11:26 p.m., Antonio French, 34, entered the Stop & Go on West Alexis Road and allegedly stole a few items. When he was confronted by a clerk, French showed the clerk a firearm that was tucked into his waistband and left the gas station.

According to TPD, officers later stopped French’s vehicle, arrested him and booked him in the Lucas County Jail for Aggravated Robbery.

Court records show French appeared in court on Nov. 6 where Judge Wagner set his bond at $100,000 at no percent.

French is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov, 13 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.