11/7: Erin’s Election Day Forecast

Clouds sticking around northern counties, remaining dry until tomorrow
We see more sunshine into the afternoon and evening, with the rain holding off until tomorrow.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
The clouds hanging around SE Michigan and northern Ohio counties are “all bark and no bite”, keeping our temperatures in the mid-50s through the afternoon but also not bringing any rainfall. Heading to the polls this afternoon and evening will not be impacted by the weather.

The chance for rain through the day tomorrow is quite slim with the main factor being overcast skies. The best chance for rain will carry through overnight into Thursday, where temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 40s in just a matter of hours! Once we get on the other side of the showers, expect several cold mornings.

