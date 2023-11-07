13abc Marketplace
16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

