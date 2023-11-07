13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

18,000 vote early in Lucas County for 2023 Election

18,000 vote early in Lucas County for 2023 Election
By Jada Respress
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 18,000 votes have been cast since early voting began in Lucas County and it’s no mystery what’s prompting the big turnout.

LaVera Scott, Director of Lucas County Board of Elections said, ”Turnout for this election has definitely been higher. We all know that it’s due to the issues that are on the ballot.”

Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson said, “It’s been a hard long fight in Ohio for women and for those who believe in reproductive freedom and justice.”

Chris Joseph, chair of Lucas County GOP, declined an on camera interview, but sent a statement below on Issue 1, as well as Issue 2, which would legalize the purchase and use of recreational marijuana.

“The Ohio Republican Party, consistent with the state’s recent voting patterns favoring the GOP, is advocating against both propositions, viewing them as contrary to Ohio’s welfare. These issues stand apart from party affiliations. The Lucas County Republican Party recommends a resounding ‘no’ vote for the proposed changes.”

While Issue 1 and 2 have been the driving force that’s bringing voters to the polls, Scott said there are 23 other issues on the ballot depending, on where you live. She advises voters to make time to read the issues to fully understand.

Voting opens Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at registered polling locations. Voting is not taking place at the Board of Elections.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County

Latest News

Ohio voters will head to the polls to weigh in on abortion access, recreational marijuana...
ELECTION DAY: Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
ELECTION DAY: Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
ELECTION DAY: Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
18,000 vote early in Lucas County for 2023 Election
18,000 vote early in Lucas County for 2023 Election
November 7th Weather Forecast