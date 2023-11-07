18,000 vote early in Lucas County for 2023 Election

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over 18,000 votes have been cast since early voting began in Lucas County and it’s no mystery what’s prompting the big turnout.

LaVera Scott, Director of Lucas County Board of Elections said, ”Turnout for this election has definitely been higher. We all know that it’s due to the issues that are on the ballot.”

Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Sen. Paula Hicks-Hudson said, “It’s been a hard long fight in Ohio for women and for those who believe in reproductive freedom and justice.”

Chris Joseph, chair of Lucas County GOP, declined an on camera interview, but sent a statement below on Issue 1, as well as Issue 2, which would legalize the purchase and use of recreational marijuana.

“The Ohio Republican Party, consistent with the state’s recent voting patterns favoring the GOP, is advocating against both propositions, viewing them as contrary to Ohio’s welfare. These issues stand apart from party affiliations. The Lucas County Republican Party recommends a resounding ‘no’ vote for the proposed changes.”

While Issue 1 and 2 have been the driving force that’s bringing voters to the polls, Scott said there are 23 other issues on the ballot depending, on where you live. She advises voters to make time to read the issues to fully understand.

Voting opens Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at registered polling locations. Voting is not taking place at the Board of Elections.

