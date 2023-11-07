13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies
Israelis gathered and lit candles in Tel Aviv on Monday, November 6, 2023, to remember those...
Israel fights Hamas deep in Gaza City and foresees control of enclave’s security after war
This photo provided by the FBI on Oct. 25, 2023 shows Brian Jeffrey Raymond. The former CIA...
Ex-CIA officer accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal charges
Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to the call of a shooting on Consaul...
One person shot near Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon, police investigating