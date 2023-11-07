Crash blocks left lane on I-475 East at I-75 North Tuesday afternoon

TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: The left lane is blocked on I-475 East at I-75 North in Toledo Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, according to OHGO.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials say about 50 gallons of diesel spilled from a saddle tank and is contained. The TFRD spokesperson went on to say that the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene with sand for clean up efforts and that Toledo Police are handling traffic control.

13 Action News has crews on the way to the scene. Check back for details as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.