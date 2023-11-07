ELECTION DAY: Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans are heading to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana legalization for adults and a number of local races.

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Find your Election Day polling location at the link here. Voters can also get a free ride to the polls through TARTA and through Toledo Area Jobs with Justice.

13 Action News will livestream continuous Election Night coverage on our website, news app, streaming platforms and Facebook when polls close at 7:30 p.m. Find updated election results for races we’ve covering at the link here after polls close. Uncontested races are not listed.

There are new voter identification requirements in place this year and some forms of ID voters have used in the past may no longer be accepted, like utility bills or social security cards. Learn more about what is and is not accepted at the link here.

Issue 1 will ask voters statewide whether reproductive rights should be enshrined into the state’s constitution. If passed, it would establish the right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” on matters including abortion, contraception and fertility treatment.

Issue 2 will ask voters whether recreational marijuana should be legalized for adults 21 and over. If passed, Ohioans would be allowed to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis. They’d also be allowed to grow it at home. The state would impose a 10% tax on marijuana purchases that would cover administrative costs, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

Read the full text for Issue 1 and Issue 2 in the document provided by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office at the end of this story.

Ohioans will also vote on local candidates and issues, like mayoral races, city council races, school boards, school levies and more. Find additional information from your county’s Board of Election office in the links below.

The deadline has already passed to postmark your absentee ballot, but if you’re not sending it through the mail you can drop it off to your county BOE by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 7, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

13 Action News Election Coverage

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.