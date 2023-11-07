13abc Marketplace
Free legal clinic available November 14

(WGEM)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Justice Bus will be making its last stop at the West Toledo Branch Library for the year on November 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The mobile legal aid office is partnering with the Toledo Bar Association Pro Bono Legal Services to offer free legal advice to low-income residents. Residents can talk to a Toledo Bar Association volunteer attorney privately about civil legal matters pertaining to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy, and more.

Services are available on a first come, first served basis.

Please bring any documents that would be helpful to the attorneys.

Free Legal Clinic | Consumer Law

West Toledo Branch - (Tu) November 14 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Talk to an attorney for free and privately about civil legal matters related to consumer law such as debt, bankruptcy, and more.

The Ohio Justice Bus is powered by the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, American Electric Power Foundation, and the Supreme Court of Ohio. Presented in partnership by the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, the Lucas County Law Library, and the Toledo Bar Association.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

