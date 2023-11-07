Free networking event for disadvantaged businesses scheduled for Nov. 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Money Talks, a networking event for disadvantaged and minority businesses will be held at the Glass City Enrichment Center Nov. 14.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. The purpose of the event is to help minority-owned businesses create connections and gain knowledge about financial resources that may be available for them.

The event will be hosted by the City of Toledo, Ivy Developmental Agency, Lucas County, Metroparks Toleedo and the Minority Business Assistance Center.

