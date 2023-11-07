13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Grand Lodge Food Pantry asking for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

*NOTE: This is a stock image.
*NOTE: This is a stock image.(Guian Bolisay / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is asking for donations ahead of the holiday season.

The food pantry is preparing to support families in need with its annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

The food distribution will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the TPPA Building at 1947 Franklin Ave. from 11:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of canned gravy, turkey and dinner rolls are appreciated to help as many families as possible. The food pantry is asking for the donations to be dropped off at the TPPA Building on Nov. 16 between 8 and 10 a.m.

The food pantry is also accepting monetary donations here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies
Fatal Car Crash
14-year-old dies after five-car crash in Monroe County

Latest News

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Source: WTOL)
Sherrod Brown announced $16 million investment for hiring and retaining law enforcement in Ohio
The Seal of the City of Toledo, Ohio.
Free networking event for disadvantaged businesses scheduled for Nov. 14
Ahead of the election, two women who have had abortions share their stories and perspectives on...
Two women who had abortions share their stories, perspectives on Issue 1
"I Voted" sticker
What to expect for school levies on November ballot
The Lucas County Commissioners joined Sheriff Mike Navarre and project partners on Monday to...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Lucas Co. pre-trial detention center