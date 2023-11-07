Grand Lodge Food Pantry asking for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is asking for donations ahead of the holiday season.

The food pantry is preparing to support families in need with its annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution.

The food distribution will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the TPPA Building at 1947 Franklin Ave. from 11:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donations of canned gravy, turkey and dinner rolls are appreciated to help as many families as possible. The food pantry is asking for the donations to be dropped off at the TPPA Building on Nov. 16 between 8 and 10 a.m.

The food pantry is also accepting monetary donations here.

