When can we expect to see election results? Hear from Ohio’s top election official

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s top election official, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, joins Josh Croup on Action News Now with an update on how the November general election is going so far and tells us when he expects we should have election results for Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Related:

ELECTION DAY: Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.