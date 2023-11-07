13abc Marketplace
When can we expect to see election results? Hear from Ohio’s top election official

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Action News Now on the November General Election on...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Action News Now on the November General Election on Nov. 7, 2023.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s top election official, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, joins Josh Croup on Action News Now with an update on how the November general election is going so far and tells us when he expects we should have election results for Issue 1 and Issue 2.

