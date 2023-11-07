Local realtors learning how to communicate effectively with those with disabilities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ability Center is helping realtors to communicate more effectively with those with disabilities. The first ‘Disability Awareness Program for Realtors’ was held Tuesday to help agents gain essential skills to serve that community.

Realtors 13 Action News spoke with said this program really opened their eyes and made them more aware of the everyday life of people with disabilities.

“It’s an opportunity for realtors to become more comfortable with people with disabilities and become more welcoming and inclusive when they’re working with people with disabilities,” said Ash Lemons, associate director of The Ability Center.

The program allowed attendees to participate in different activities that people with disabilities face every day.

“It’s just to get to experience what other people do go through that I don’t on a daily basis,” said Andrea Creamer, a realtor with Danberry Realtors. “And again, it does help us kind of have a synchronicity with our clients that may be experiencing something like that.”

Creamer says it helped her know how to respectfully navigate the home-buying process.

“We need to know what we’re up against and what challenges that person has, and being able to ask the right questions makes, I think, everyone much more comfortable,” said Creamer.

Julie Wood has been a realtor for almost 25 years.

“It really was eye-opening at how difficult things can be, and just even playing basketball, having to maneuver the chair and not being able to shoot the basket like I normally would be able to,” said Wood.

Both Creamer and Wood say this will help their career moving forward.

“I’m hoping that what we take away from this is everyone just has the courage to, when necessary, ask the right questions and when ask for help, feel comfortable doing it and just being involved,” said Creamer.

Officials with The Ability Center say they plan on having more events like this in the future.

