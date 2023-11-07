November 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy early today. The afternoon will turn sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with the chance of a light shower. Highs are expected to be in the low 50s. There is a better chance of a shower Wednesday night. The sky will partially clear on Thursday with a high in the middle 50s. Friday through next Monday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs near 50.

