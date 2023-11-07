13abc Marketplace
November 7th Weather Forecast

By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy early today. The afternoon will turn sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with the chance of a light shower. Highs are expected to be in the low 50s. There is a better chance of a shower Wednesday night. The sky will partially clear on Thursday with a high in the middle 50s. Friday through next Monday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs near 50.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Winds are cranking up to 40 mph gusts with some isolated showers likely for northern counties.
