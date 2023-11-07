13abc Marketplace
One person shot near Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon, police investigating

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to the call of a shooting on Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to an official on the scene, the person was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

