One person shot near Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon, police investigating
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to the call of a shooting on Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to an official on the scene, the person was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
