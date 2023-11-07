13abc Marketplace
Sherrod Brown announced $16 million investment for hiring and retaining law enforcement in Ohio

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (Source: WTOL)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senator Sherrod Brown announced Friday that the state was given a $16 million investment for hiring and retaining law enforcement officers.

Included in the $16 million is $250,000 to the Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area, allowing the department to hire two new officers.

Below is the full list of how the investment is being divided.

  • $6,250,000 to the City of Cincinnati to hire 50 new law enforcement officers.
  • $3,750,000 to the City of Cleveland to hire 30 new law enforcement officers.
  • $625,000 to the City of Alliance to hire 5 new law enforcement officers.
  • $625,000 to Boardman Township to hire 5 new law enforcement officers.
  • $625,000 to the City of Canton to hire 5 new law enforcement officers.
  • $625,000 to the City of Newark to hire 5 new law enforcement officers.
  • $500,000 to the City of Brooklyn to hire 4 new law enforcement officers.
  • $375,000 to the Euclid Police Department to hire 3 new law enforcement officers.
  • $375,000 to the City of Marion to hire 3 new law enforcement officers.
  • $375,000 to Miami Township to hire 3 new law enforcement officers.
  • $375,000 to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to hire 3 new law enforcement officers.
  • $250,000 to the City of Barberton to hire 2 new law enforcement officers.
  • $250,000 to the County of Butler to hire 2 new law enforcement officers.
  • $250,000 to the Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area to hire 2 new law enforcement officers.
  • $125,000 to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $125,000 to the City of Greenfield to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $125,000 to the City of Middleburg Heights to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $125,000 to the Village of Mogadore to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $125,000 to the City of Salem to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $120,391 to the Village of Andover to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.
  • $97,920 to the Village of Glouster to hire 1 new law enforcement officer.

Investments from the Community Policing Development Program include:

  • $1,300,000 to The Ohio State University for community-police relations resources.
  • $399,846 to the City of Shaker Heights to implement crisis intervention teams.
  • $175,000 to the City of Cleveland Heights for community violence intervention training and resources.
  • $175,000 to the City of Columbus for training.
  • $172,595 to the City of Akron for law enforcement agency de-escalation training.

Investments from the School Violence Prevention Program to improve security at schools and on school grounds include:

  • $365,083 to the East Knox Local School District.
  • $175,000 to the Riverside Local School District.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

