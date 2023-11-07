A team effort to help fight hunger in our community during the holidays and beyond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tens of thousands of people in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to the United Way of Greater Toledo. There are a number of efforts to change that, including a meal kit building series which continues this week.

A group of organizations and hundreds of volunteers are involved with United for the Holidays. Through the project, 550 meal kits that include Thanksgiving dinner and two weeks worth of groceries will be given out. But when it comes to the bigger picture the focus is on long-term solutions.

The numbers tell the story when it comes to hunger in our community. The United Way of Greater Toledo is on the frontlines of the effort to help feed people, serving Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties.

“77,000 people in northwest Ohio are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Ryan Bunch, senior director of outreach and advancement for UWGT. “40% of northwest Ohio residents are living paycheck to paycheck.”

UWGT operates a 211 help line. It’s a one stop shop for resources.

“We always encourage people to call 211 for help with food, housing or shelter,” said Bunch. “The line operates 24/7. Our staff are able to help you find solutions and get connected to a food pantry or other help.”

When it comes to requests for help with food, UWGT has seen a slight increase.

“Just in the last month, we’ve seen a 4% increase in people calling for food assistance to the 211 line,” said Bunch. “When people don’t have food, we see things like crime rates go up. Hunger touches a lot of aspects of life. It’s not just about the meal, it’s about the health of the whole community.”

United for the Holidays is one way to help. Meal kits are made at both Grace Community Center and the Islamic Food Bank and then given to food pantries.

“It gets distributed to eight local pantries like Nuestra Gente. Pantries that know the community best. They know the families,” said Bunch. “We rely on our partners. We truly are in a full-fledged partnership.”

“Every week we are helping about 100 people at our food pantry,” said Linda Parra, founder and president of Nuestra Gente community projects. “If you add in the clothes, shoes, blankets and beds we help with, we are probably talking about 250. Every week our numbers are increasing.”

Parra says helping people put food on the table is one of her passions.

“It’s a passion for me. It’s from the heart. It’s something I like to do,” said Parra. “It’s not to make money, it’s about serving people in need, that’s all.”

The meal kit building events will continue until Nov. 20. Volunteers and cash donations are always needed but food donations are not being accepted. If you want to help out, click here.

There’s also a food summit later this month designed to help find long-term solutions to the hunger issues in our community.

