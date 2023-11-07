13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

A team effort to help fight hunger in our community during the holidays and beyond

United for the Holidays will provide 550 meal kits to people and families in need.
Tens of thousands of people in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to the United Way of Greater Toledo.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tens of thousands of people in Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to the United Way of Greater Toledo. There are a number of efforts to change that, including a meal kit building series which continues this week.

A group of organizations and hundreds of volunteers are involved with United for the Holidays. Through the project, 550 meal kits that include Thanksgiving dinner and two weeks worth of groceries will be given out. But when it comes to the bigger picture the focus is on long-term solutions.

The numbers tell the story when it comes to hunger in our community. The United Way of Greater Toledo is on the frontlines of the effort to help feed people, serving Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties.

“77,000 people in northwest Ohio are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Ryan Bunch, senior director of outreach and advancement for UWGT. “40% of northwest Ohio residents are living paycheck to paycheck.”

UWGT operates a 211 help line. It’s a one stop shop for resources.

“We always encourage people to call 211 for help with food, housing or shelter,” said Bunch. “The line operates 24/7. Our staff are able to help you find solutions and get connected to a food pantry or other help.”

When it comes to requests for help with food, UWGT has seen a slight increase.

“Just in the last month, we’ve seen a 4% increase in people calling for food assistance to the 211 line,” said Bunch. “When people don’t have food, we see things like crime rates go up. Hunger touches a lot of aspects of life. It’s not just about the meal, it’s about the health of the whole community.”

United for the Holidays is one way to help. Meal kits are made at both Grace Community Center and the Islamic Food Bank and then given to food pantries.

“It gets distributed to eight local pantries like Nuestra Gente. Pantries that know the community best. They know the families,” said Bunch. “We rely on our partners. We truly are in a full-fledged partnership.”

“Every week we are helping about 100 people at our food pantry,” said Linda Parra, founder and president of Nuestra Gente community projects. “If you add in the clothes, shoes, blankets and beds we help with, we are probably talking about 250. Every week our numbers are increasing.”

Parra says helping people put food on the table is one of her passions.

“It’s a passion for me. It’s from the heart. It’s something I like to do,” said Parra. “It’s not to make money, it’s about serving people in need, that’s all.”

The meal kit building events will continue until Nov. 20. Volunteers and cash donations are always needed but food donations are not being accepted. If you want to help out, click here.

There’s also a food summit later this month designed to help find long-term solutions to the hunger issues in our community.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Ohio
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

The Ability Center hosted its first “Disability Awareness Program For Realtors” Tuesday.
Local realtors learning how to communicate effectively with those with disabilities
Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to the call of a shooting on Consaul...
One person shot near Consaul Street Tuesday afternoon, police investigating
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
More than half of all domestic violence homicides involves a firearm and if the victim isn't...
13 Action News Big Story: Gun laws surrounding domestic violence situations