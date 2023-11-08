11/8: Erin’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Isolated showers still push north over the lakeshore, but with a nice break in the action, temperatures climb into the 60s for southern counties this afternoon and for Lucas County towards the late evening and overnight hours. Expect showers and a few storms to push through overnight, gusting the winds up to 40 mph and bringing temperatures back to the 40s by daybreak. Rainfall totals won’t amount to much, but areas could see up to a quarter of an inch.

Once we get through the action, we are tracking a much drier and much sunnier forecast through the weekend. Temperatures remain below average, struggling to hit the 50s over the weekend.

