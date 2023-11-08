Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters in the Bowling Green school districted approved a new bonding levy Tuesday that will build a new high school.

The measure passed with 59% approval.

Grace Hovest is a freshman hoping the issue passes to enhance her academic experience.

“Being there for a couple months I definitely think its a great school there are improvements that could help us be successful,” Hovest said.

While the bond issue will fund a new building. It would also pay for continued maintenance.

“The facility continues to cost lots of dollars of our funds to maintain and make it quality learning environment for our students,” BG Superintendent Ted Haselman said.

This levy has created a lot of conversation. Those against it…are concerned about the financial strain. Those for the levy want students to be in a better learning environment.

Jemeila Hunter told 13abc she didn’t know much about the bond issue but voted yes as an investment to the students.

“I feel like no one should have to be in a school with no you’re not really focused on learning you’re focused on being hot or worrying about mold,” Hunter said.

The bond issue will cost someone with a $100,000 home an extra $194 a year in property taxes.

