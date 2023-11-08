13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

CMA Awards will pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett during a show hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on...
FILE - Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the performers. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CMA Awards are back Wednesday to honor the top artists in country music, with Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde and Morgan Wallen among the acts hitting the stage.

Wilson is the leading nominee for the second year in a row, competing for entertainer of the year along with Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

Stapleton, Dan + Shay and the War and Treaty are among the performers scheduled to take the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the ceremony, which will feature a musical tribute to the late singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett.

Wilson is up for nine awards, including her collaborations with HARDY (“Wait in the Truck”) and Jelly Roll (“Save Me”).

Rapper-turned-singer Jelly Roll, who earlier this year topped the CMT Music Awards, has five nominations, including best new artist.

Other best new artist nominees are Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney and Hailey Whitters.

More than 30 years after she won two Grammy Awards for “Fast Car,” Tracy Chapman could win a song of the year trophy from the Country Music Association, thanks to Luke Combs’ cover.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Voters in Ohio will head to the polls on Nov. 7, 2023, to weigh on on reproductive rights,...
Ohioans weighing in on reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, local races
Douglas Myers was exiting I-280 North when he struck several barriers on the Front Street exit...
TPD: Person killed in Front St. crash
Voters are deciding whether to pass a constitutional amendment guaranteeing an individual right...
Ohioans vote to enshrine reproductive rights into state constitution
Court records show Phillips is accused of setting two American Bulldog puppies on fire in...
TPD arrests woman wanted for allegedly burning puppies

Latest News

FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school
Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school
Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school
Bowling Green voters approve levy to build new high school
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Wild temps, storms & your long range forecast