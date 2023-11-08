13abc Marketplace
Dine in the 419: El Arena Taco Shop

El Arena Taco Shop, a Mexican wrestling-themed restaurant, checks all the boxes.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - El Arena Taco Shop, a Mexican wrestling-themed restaurant, checks all the boxes.

Round 1: The atmosphere is lively and fun. Round 2: The food is flavorful and filling. Round 3: The owners of this mom-and-pop restaurant are doing something they love.

I first heard about the Luchadores theme from Kevin Beining, a photographer at our station. When I went to check it out, I didn’t know it was a concept by Jose and Maria who own El Nuevo Vallarta next door. If you like El Nuevo, you’ll love El Arena.

El Arena Taco Shop is located at 4635 Douglas Rd, Toledo, OH. On this episode of Dine in the 419, we dive into the tacos, burritos, margaritas and more! (You’re going to want to bring a crowd so you can share.)

Check out El Arena Taco on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/El-Arena-Taco-Shop-100063437125069/

