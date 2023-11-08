Former 12B Residential employees speaking out about their experiences

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As more unfolds about the property management company 12B Residential, formally called KRCH Realty, employees who used to work there are detailing their experiences.

None of the employees 13 Action News Spoke with wanted to be identified, mostly worried about being hired in the future.

“I was hired by them probably going on two years or so ago now and it didn’t take me too long to figure out that there was some shady operation going on,” said one former 12BR employee.

“I spent my entire couple years that I worked for them basically arguing with them about what they should be doing, what they can’t be doing, and what they did anyway,” said another former 12BR employee.

“They didn’t pay, they never paid and then they started changing their name and then they started putting everything on hold,” said a third former 12BR employee. “They have no concern for anybody else but themselves.”

Out-of-town investors drawn to Toledo’s relatively cheap real estate, are also attracting the attention of city leaders.

“There is a lot of discussion and talk, even on a national level at what could be done about that,” said Tenant and Landlord Services Manager for Toledo, Coleena Ali. “Too often we have corporate landlords, big companies come in, there’s investors behind it and they’re really in there to make a buck.”

Ali says the city is looking into possibly more regulations when it comes to out-of-state property investors, but renters currently having issues with property managers should follow steps to put their rent money in Escrow.

She says the city of Toledo is putting on a workshop next Tuesday for renters with questions and concerns.

